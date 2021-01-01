SEPHORA COLLECTION Makeup Match Shadow Brush, One Size

What it is: A shadow brush with a flat, tapered shaped head designed to pick-up the right amount of product to press and sweep onto lid.Ingredient Callouts: This brush features synthetic bristles and is cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This brush was specially developed and tested to work with the Sephora Collection Eye Love Palettes for an eye look you love. Suggested Usage:-When applying eye shadow with this brush, apply product using a pressing/tapping motion to evenly apply product across the lids. -Can be used with either powder or cream eye shadow formulas.--