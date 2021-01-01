From citizen
Citizen SensoryTime Digital Rectangle Tabletop Contemporary Clock with Alarm in White | CC1037
Advertisement
An aromatherapy alarm clock, sensory Time from CITIZEN. Set the alarm on the sleek, digital CITIZEN clock and wake to multi sensory experiences: two level adjustable wellness light, wireless Blue tooth speaker streams music and invigorating scent diffusion. Solid state diffusion emits scent from custom blended fragrant essential oils to cover up to 500 cubic feet and can be set on a timer for 30, 60 or 120 minutes. Included with Sensory Time are CITIZEN’s two signature scents using 100% essential oil—Citrus Burst and Lavender Escape. These exclusive fragrances were formulated with high quality, clean and sustainable-sourced ingredients, carefully crafted to achieve a balance of sensory pleasure and wellness benefits. Create ambiance with LED accent lighting and stream music from your smart device using Sensory Time’s high-quality Blue tooth™ wireless speaker. Complete with a USB outlet for easy device charging Dimensions: 7- 3/4 in. H x 4 -1/4 in. W x 4- 1/4 in. D. Citizen SensoryTime Digital Rectangle Tabletop Contemporary Clock with Alarm in White | CC1037