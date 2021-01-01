From ashley furniture
SensorPEDIC® iCOOL 1.5-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam King Mattress Topper
Drift into peaceful slumber as your body is enveloped in supportive memory foam when resting on the iCOOL 1.5-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper from SensorPEDIC®. This topper features open-cell, gel-infused memory foam that cradles the body's pressure points to offer supportive comfort throughout the night and is naturally hypoallergenic to help keep your sleeping area fresh. The built-in ventilated iCOOL Technology System™ enhances air flow and ensures optimal breathability in the topper's foam, fabric, and fabrication processes. The luxuriously smooth Nylon fabric cover is cool-to-the-touch to help reduce thermal buildup, while non-skid bottom fabric ensures this iCOOL topper stays in place atop your mattress. Simply remove the zippered cover and machine wash and dry for clean sleep night after night.