From ashley furniture
SensorPEDIC® 2-Inch Majestic Ventilated Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper
Add a layer of comfort and support that elevates and envelops throughout the night with the SensorPEDIC® Majestic Mattress Topper, featuring 2-inches of open-cell, odor free medium density memory foam that cradles the body to provide pressure-relieving support that lasts. This topper features the built-in ventilated iCOOL Technology System™ that enhances air flow and ensures optimal breathability in the foam, fabric, and fabrication processes for a cooler night's sleep. The luxuriously soft, hypoallergenic rayon fabric cover features Stain-X™ advanced protection technology, making it water repellent and stain resistant so you can rest assured knowing your sleeping area is fresh and clean night after night. The non-skid bottom ensures this topper stays securely in place atop your mattress.