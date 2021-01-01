Sense - Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel

Meet Fitbit Sense Fitbit's first-ever advanced health smartwatch. Learn to understand your body's response to stress with the EDA Scan app get a heart rhythm assessment with the Fitbit ECG app and use the skin temperature sensor to keep an eye on trends.¹ Use on-wrist and in-app stress management tools to track stress so you can take a holistic approach to live a healthier life. Active Zone Minutes make every minute count during workouts by buzzing your wrist when you enter a personalized target heart rate zone. A polished stainless steel ring color AMOLED display laser-bonded Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a biosensor core make the Fitbit Sense exceptional by design. And it is water resistant up to 50 meters perfect for the pool shower or beach. Track your workouts. Choose from 20+ exercise modes. SmartTrack® automatically recognizes and records your exercises. All-day activity tracking. The Fitbit Sense tracks all-day activities like steps distance Active Zone Minutes and calories burned. Use the built-in GPS to check out your pace and distance and then see a map of your workout in the Fitbit app. Catch some Z's. Get a daily Sleep Score in the Fitbit app and on your wrist to better understand your sleep quality each night. Premium experience. Unlock a free 6-month Fitbit Premium trial (after $9.99/mo) with personalized insights advanced analytics relaxation and sleep tools workouts and more.² Stay in the loop. Get notifications for calls texts calendar events and apps. Take Bluetooth® calls hands-free send callers to voicemail and adjust volume.³ Many display options. Get real-time exercise stats and check the time with just a glance with Always-on Display Mode. Choose from 100+ of clock faces or customize with your own photo.4 Get assistance. Use Google Assistant or Alexa Built-in to get updates on news and weather set bedtime reminders and alarms control your smart home devices and more.5 Tune in wherever you go. Store and listen to music and podcasts from Pandora and Deezer and control Spotify all from your wrist.6 Long-lasting battery. With up to 6 days of battery life Fitbit Sense tracks your morning night and everything in between without needing to stop for a charge.7 1. FDA review of ECG app pending; Only available in U.S. upon clearance. Availability outside the U.S. pending applicable regulatory clearances. Not intended for use by people under 22 years old. See fitbit.com/ecg for additional details. 2. New Premium users only. Must activate with device. Valid payment meth