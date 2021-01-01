Fitbit Sense Carbon Graphite

Fitbit Sense Smart Watch Carbon Graphite EDA Scan app detects electrodermal activity which may indicate your body's response to stress and a built-in skin temperature sensor logs yours each night so you can see when it varies With a compatible ECG app right on your wrist, assess your heart for atrial fibrillation –a heart rhythm irregularity-- and easily share results with your doctor (FDA review of ECG app pending; Only available in U.S. upon clearance. Availability outside the U.S. pending applicable regulatory clearances. Not intended for use by people under 22 years old) An on-wrist skin temperature sensor tracks yours each night so you can see how it varies Personalized health & fitness guidance with a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium for new Premium users (New Premium users only. Must activate with device. Valid payment method required. Free trial must be activated within 60 days of device activation. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees) High & low heart rate notifications alert you if yours seems above or below your average Battery lasts 6+ days—plus, fast charging gives you a full day’s charge in just 12 minutes (Varies with use and other factors; up to 12 hours with continuous GPS) Use built-in GPS during runs, hikes, rides and more to see pace & distance without your phone Use your voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to check the weather, set reminders, control smart home appliances and more from your watch (Voice assistant availability and features may vary, Google Assistant coming late 2020)