Gibson Sensations II 16-Piece Cobalt Handles Stainless Steel Flatware Set (Service for 4)

Make meals easier and more elegant with the Gibson Home Sensations II 16-Piece Flatware Set. This contemporary set features colorful handles that liven up every tablescape. The Gibson flatware set features a stainless steel construction and polypropylene handles for ultimate durability. The set includes a full service for four, with forks, knives, tablespoons and teaspoons. The dishwasher safe flatware set includes a special, free-standing, cylindrical wire caddy for effortless countertop storage. Color: Cobalt Handles.