From tayse rugs
Tayse Rugs Sensation Red 8 ft. Traditional Round Area Rug
Advertisement
This Tayse Rugs 8 ft. Wide Area Rug will be a decorative touch to your home. This round rug has a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. Designed with elements of red, it will add a warm and welcoming pop of color to your decor. It has an oriental print, so you can upgrade the ambiance of your home with a classic sophistication. With a plush pile, this tufted rug will give a luxe appearance to your flooring. Made with polypropylene, it will be an extremely long-lasting option for any living space.