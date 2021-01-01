'Senora 'Sunshine Wood' by Tamara Robinson Graphic Art Print
Description
Features:Senora collectionFade-resistant archival inksUV protective coatingHand-stretched around sturdy and 1.5" thick wooden stretcher barsEasy to hang (hardware included)Hand-craftedMade in the USAFramed Print Format: Size listed is total finished size including matte and frame. Matte = 2.5" wide. Frame = 1.5" wide.Product Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: Primary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Wood stretcher barsColor: Pink/ WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Tamara RobinsonStyle: Modern & Contemporary;Farmhouse / Country;GlamOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Inspirational Quotes & SayingsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityMaps: Not MapsEducation: NumbersArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Black Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: Black Frame): BlackFramed (Format: White Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: White Frame): WhiteFramed (Format: Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: Canvas): Open Format Type (Format: Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedOpen Format Type (Format: Black Frame): Open Format Type (Format: White Frame): Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: ChildrenEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type (Format: Canvas): Wrapped CanvasFrame Type (Format: Black Frame): Picture FrameFrame Type (Format: White Frame): Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 16" W): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 30" W): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35" H x 35" W): 35Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 48" W): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 8" W x 1.5" D): 8Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 28" W x 1" D): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Si