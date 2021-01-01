From bil-jac
Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe Dry Dog Food, 6-lb bag
Nourish your aging pooch with vital nutrition featuring controlled protein and fat levels when you fill his bowl with Bil-Jac Senior Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe Dry Dog Food. With fresh, farm-raised chicken as the very first ingredient, this super-premium recipe also features wholesome oatmeal and corn meal that are slow-cooked to produce simple carbohydrates your canine companion can actually use. It’s fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to support a mature, active lifestyle, while naturally-sourced glucosamine and chondroitin help maintain healthy hips and joints.