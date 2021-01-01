Senia Acacia Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Water Resistant Cushion, Teak and Orange

Sit back or lay out under the sun for a relaxing experience in your own backyard. Ideal for family and friends alike, our chaise lounge offers you outstanding outdoor comfort with its thin slat paneling and precise structure. Finished with an adjustable design, you can easily configure this chaise lounge to your liking, bringing you ultimate relaxation. This chaise lounge is topped with cozy water-resistant cushions so that you can enjoy the breezy atmosphere of your outdoor space to the fullest.ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear.ADJUSTABLE: This chaise lounge offers adjustable seating to ensure maximum comfort. This accommodates five different positions, including a fully reclined option.SLAT DESIGN: This chaise lounge features beautiful thin slat panels, giving this chair a sophisticated, classic look. This perfectly matches its clean, straight lines giving this set a precise, modern feel for your decor.WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This chaise lounge is 78.75” W x 28.25” D x 20.00-38.00 inches” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming lounge.