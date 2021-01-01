From stoic design co.
SENECA LUCK PREPARATION OPPORTUNITY T-Shirt
Advertisement
SENECA LUCK PREPARATION OPPORTUNITY A perfect gift for men, women, mom, dad, a boyfriend or girlfriend, friend, wife, husband, grandma, grandpa or anyone! Great for holidays, birthdays, or any day! SENECA LUCK PREPARATION OPPORTUNITY "Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." This wisdom from Stoic philosopher and statesman, Seneca, speaking during the ancient Roman empire, are still words to live by today. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem