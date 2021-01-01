Advertisement
MIKOH Sendai Bikini Top in White. - size M (also in XS) MIKOH Sendai Bikini Top in White. - size M (also in XS) 85% nylon 15% spandex. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Back tie closure. Ribbed fabric. Item not sold as a set. MIKO-WX624. 1SEN1. Southern California natives and sisters Oleema and Kalani Miller create a collection of swimwear that reflects their love of travel, one of a kind statement pieces, and their appreciation for that perfect bikini. Mikoh Swimwear is a fusion of statement colors inspired by the world around us, luxurious fabrics, and the perfect fitting pieces. Both seamless and hardware-free as well as having the option to mix-and-match all of the pieces.