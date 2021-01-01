From fly london
FLY LONDON SENA580FLY
The Fly London SENA580FLY wedge sandal is the perfect go-to for an effortlessly casual look. The strappy leather upper boasts a hook-and-loop closure at the instep and a pull-tab at the heel for easy slip-on wear. Breathable leather lining and footbed. Shock-absorbing cork midsole. Man-made outsole. Made in Portugal. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9-9.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.