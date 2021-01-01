Semra 72" Torchiere Floor Lamp

SUPER BRIGHT LIGHTING; LED TORCH LAMP LIGHTS UP A WHOLE ROOM; ALSO DIMMABLE - Do you want very bright light without expensive or harsh fixtures? The Mercer41 Sky Dome Lamp packs a whopping 1600 lumens (at 3000K warm white), enough to light a large room. The plastic white dome shade diffuses the light so it reaches more space. It is available in a range of colors that blend well with casual, contemporary, urban or ultra-mod décor. Use the included 3-way bulb to dim down for ambient light! MODERN STYLE IN A DIMMABLE CORNER LAMP: The contemporary, slender Sky Dome slides unobtrusively into narrow corners, and the base fits beneath most sofas, recliners and reading chairs. This uplight pole lamp provides warm light in your indoor space without taking much room. It fits well with urban, mid century modern, casual, contemporary, or ultra-mod décor. Simple and easy to assemble, you’ll have it set up and lighting your space in minutes! 20 YEAR LIFE LEDs SAVE ENERGY - GET MODERN HIGH BRIGHTNESS, NOT OLD HIGH WATTAGE: LEDs endure for more than 20 years because they don't waste energy like halogen, fluorescent, compact fluorescent and incandescent bulbs. Drawing a mere 16 watts on the highest setting, the Sky Dome shines bright but stays easy on the eyes, so it’s a great alternative to harsh overhead fixtures. The built-in dimmer allows for use as a night light and for soft mood lighting. The light color is 3,000K warm white. HEAVY, STURDY, AND SAFE DESIGN: Mercer41 designed the SkyDome with your kids’ safety in mind. Its weighted base and sturdy design make it wobble free and safe to have around children and pets because it will not easily tip. The LED lamp won't overheat and stays cool to the touch, so even when you want to change its position or swap out to a nice color changing or smart bulb, you’ll never have to worry about getting burned. Mercer41 lamps are built to last and are the safest on the market!