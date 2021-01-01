Jaipur Living Semolina 8 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Area Rug

Transform your flooring with the Jaipur Rugs 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug. This flat woven rug has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It displays a geometric pattern for a distinct look with crisp lines. Designed with elements of beige, it complements your furnishings due to its neutral tone for an easy home decor solution. With a 50% jute design, this rug creates a natural ambiance beneath your feet. It has reduced VOC emissions, ensuring that there is no need to aerate it prior to bringing it indoors. Color: Semolina.