From symple stuff
Semi-Sheer Roll-Up Shade
Advertisement
Dream that you’re in the tropics with the natural style of a reed cord-free semi-sheer roll-up shade. The unpeeled and polished appearance lets soft light and wind a spa breezy feel while sitting or lying on your lounge. The roll-up fastener makes it simple to roll up to any height to slightly block the sun’s rays. This value-priced interior/exterior casual window blind looks great on a sun porch, deck, patio, workroom, or mudroom. Tropical in style, this natural shade is often used to decorate for a luau, pool party, or even to make a beach party hut. You could hang this shade in 15 minutes or less with its simple hook installation method. This cord-free shade is certified best for kids. Blind Size: 48"W x 72"L, Blind Color: Cocoa