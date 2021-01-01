From foundry select
Selma Nightstand In Tobacco With 2 Drawers And Felt-Lined Top Drawer
Poduct Description:Country : VietnamInclude : Nightstand * 1Product Size : 28" x 18" x 26"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : NoStyle : TransitionalProduct Details : 2 Drw : Drawer: GLIDE Side Metal (Full Ext.), Dovetail French Front & English Back, Felt-Lined Top Drawer, Safety Stop Included, Self-Close, Hardware: Single Drawer Knob : Construction: Wooden Case Good, Wood Bracket Leg, Leg Size: 3 Inches Height (73mm)Color : TobaccoMaterials : Wood (Poplar), MDF, PlyStorage : -Storage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 58Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : -