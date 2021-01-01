From tech lighting
Selina Low Voltage Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (700MPSLNWC)
The Selina Low Voltage Pendant Light by Tech Lighting features hand-blown Venetian cone-shaped glass with rich, opaque color at the base which transitions into a beautiful clear draw at the top. This pendant offers a low voltage, 50 watt halogen bi-pin lamp or 6 watt replaceable LED module and six feet of field cuttable suspension cable. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: White. Finish: Chrome