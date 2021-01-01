Selfie Ring Light DimmableHigh Light Cell Phone Holder Bluetooth Remote 69inch Tripod StandMakeup Mirror Live StreamMakeupSelfieYouTube.

Best Quality Guranteed. High LightUP to 224PCS LED chips with 30,000hrs lifetime. 3240lumens provide enough brightness to light your beauty, charming halo bling your eyes. Various SettingMultiple color changing warm 3000K to cold 6500K and brightness from 5%-100% by Knobs.180 folding angle for light 360 Rotation Angle for light/phone holder. For a variety of different projectsIt isn't only a light but also to be a makeup mirror, and Support multiple devices at the same time. Package Included Ring Light*1 69'Stand Tripod*1 Smartphone Holder*1 Mirror*1 Bluetooth Remote Button*1 Power Cable*1 Portable Bag*1 User Guide*1 After-sales Service 12-month-warrantyLifetime friendly email service with an answer within 24 hours.