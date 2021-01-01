From old gringo
Old Gringo Selfie
Always be ready for your close-up with the sleekly stylish look of the Old Gringo Selfie boot. Old Gringo Yippee Ki Yay Collection is the fun flirty side of Old Gringo. This collection is a great place to start for those who are just beginning their love affair with cowboy boots. It is a handmade boot, made of quality materials with just a few less embellishments and a simpler design. Hand-crafted leather upper with distressed detailing. Features floral detailing and a skeleton graphic taking selfie in beige embroidery with silver tones. Pull-on cowgirl boot with leather pull tabs for easy entry. Smooth leather lining for a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Lightly cushioned leather footbed for added comfort. Distressed detailing on heel and outsole offer a more vintage look. Snip toe. Leather outsole with rubber heel tab for excellent traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Circumference: 13 in Shaft: 12 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.