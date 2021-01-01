Sunset Trading Selections Buffet, Antique Black and Distressed Cherry

Large hand crafted solid wood and wood veneer buffet Sturdy quality craftsmanship Warm distressed antique black finish with cherry rub through on base and contrasting finish cherry top with antique black distressing Add abundant storage while providing distinct character to your home with the warmth and impressive beauty of this traditional American classic piece from the Sunset Trading - Sunset Selections Collection Versatile enough to complement your dining area, den, office or even your bedroom as a TV stand Arrives at your home fully assembled!