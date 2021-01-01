Advertisement
Let Calphalon help you get on the path to healthier cooking with Select by Calphalon Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware. The PTFE- and PFOA-free cookware features an oil-infused ceramic coating that eliminates the need to add oil or butter, for health-conscious cooking and convenience. Durable, ceramic nonstick coating delivers 3x better nonstick release* for easy cleanup and long-lasting performance. Cookware is constructed from enameled aluminum, and features a long comfort-grip handle that stays cool while cooking on the stovetop. Select by Calphalon Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware is also oven-safe up to 400 degrees F, to give you the flexibility to cook on the stovetop or in the oven, or both. When it comes to healthier eating and easier cooking, discover why cooks like you make it with Calphalon. *Than Calphalon Classic Ceramic. Select by Calphalon™ Oil-Infused Ceramic 8- Piece Cookware Set