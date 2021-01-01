Dainolite SEL-6P Selene Single Light 6" Wide LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Dainolite SEL-6P Selene Single Light 6" Wide LED Pendant Features:High quality aluminum constructionIncludes (1) 18.5 watt Integrated LED moduleDimmable with appropriate dimming switchIncludes 1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Maximum Height: 41"Minimum Height: 2"Canopy Height: 1.75"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 18.5wWattage: 18.5wVoltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Lumens: 1450 Polished Chrome