From orren ellis
Seine 68" LED Tray Table Floor Lamp
Advertisement
Combine two-in-one innovation with expert craftsmanship in this LED arch floor lamp with built-in wireless charging and USB tray table for your home. Despite its minimalist design, the bright LED arch floor lamp will be the focal point of any space. It features a metallic finish over metal construction, topped by an aluminum and acrylic diffuser, but the prominent feature is its sleek, curved, wispy-thin silhouette. Functional tray table in trendy grey wash wood finish includes a built-in QI wireless charging pad and USB port, allowing you to fast charge compatible smartphones or other electronic devices with ease. A one-touch switch located on the pole provides 4-way dimming lighting control. It's an eye-catching design that looks great in a modern living space or a home entertainment room. Base Finish: Silver