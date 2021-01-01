Seek High Top, White - 37 - Also in: 39, 40, 37.5, 38.5, 39.5, 38, 41

An elevated approach to the classic high-top, our Seek Trainers are crafted from the softest leather and set on a raised two tone rubber sole. Seek is accented with subtle details such as back panels in rich yellow, a leather tongue and cotton laces. Wear for a relaxed finish to crisp suiting or casual separates. Relaxed yet refined, our Seek High Top is designed for supreme comfort. Crafted by hand using rich Italian leather, the upper is sewn to the sole by hand - a technique many have abandoned and our artisans are dedicated to preserving.