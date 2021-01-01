Capital Lighting Seeded Glass Bell Bath Bar - Color: Black - Size: 2 light

The Seeded Glass Bell Bath Bar by Capital Lighting has a tailored, elegant look. Anchored by a sleek, square backplate, a horizontal bar supports an evenly spaced arrangement of conical-shaped glass shades held by gracefully curved arms. Softly flared metal tops cap each glass shade and a visible bulb within filters through the textured surface around them to create a warm and welcoming environment. Simple yet striking, this bath bar adds an elevated touch to master and guest bathrooms alike. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Additional Color: Clear. Finish: Matte Black