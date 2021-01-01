From perky-pet
Perky-Pet Seed Ball Wild Bird Feeder, Red
Have a ball birdwatching by hanging Perky-Pet Seed Ball Wild Bird Feeder in your yard. This unique bird feeder features a six-inch round shape and a beautiful red finish, and invites all kinds of birds to feed. Without the use of plastic or wood components, the premium metal construction of Perky-Pet Seed Ball Wild Bird Feeder stands up against squirrels and other small animals that may try to access birdseed. Birds visiting your yard will be happy that they’re not sharing their feast with other animals, which will keep them coming back to feed again and again. 1.12 lb of black oil sunflower seed, the most popular seed for wild birds, is held in the feeder. The mesh wire design welcomes clinging birds and keeps water from pooling in the seed container – perfect for withstanding elements of snow and rain!