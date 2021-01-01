See You Never Concealer - The florence by mills See You Never Concealer is a weightless, light-coverage concealer that helps even out skin tone without settling into dry areas. This brightening concealer provides just the right coverage while letting your beauty shine through. Benefits Creamy, weightless light coverage concealer Cooling metal applicator helps wake up tired eyes Key Ingredients Caffeine: A dark-circle banisher that gives eyes some pep with a visibly brightening boost Vitamin E: A skin-soother that reinforces the skin's moisture barrier and protects against pollution Formulated Without Parabens Animal testing Animal by-products - See You Never Concealer