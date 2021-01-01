From snowmass village skiing snowboarding colorado
See You In Snowmass Village USA Vacation Ski Hiking Compass Tote Bag
Advertisement
Great Snowmass Village ski motif with compass and mountains, for all those who love to go on vacation to Snowmass Village in USA and love mountain, skiing, hiking, and snowboarding. Great Snowmass Village holiday souvenir from the snowing Colorado region in USA. Surprise your loved ones with this Snowmass Village design for their birthday, Christmas, or before the Colorado Snowmass Village travel. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.