From petmate
See and Extend Pet Carrier
The Petmate® See & Extend Carrier lets your pet travel in style and comfort! Great for dogs or cats the zip-out plastic coated mesh vestibule provides your pet with additional space and comfort once you arrive at your destination. The dual entries on the top and on the sides of this carrier provide an easy entry for your pet. All four sides are covered with a plastic-coated safety mesh for added ventilation and visibility for the pet and for the pet parent. The side slip pocket has extra storage for pet essentials and the adjustable double tote straps make for easy carrying while out and about. Shoulder and hand straps are included for easy transport; an interior tether and exterior safety belt loops for car travel help keep your pet safe. A removable fleece pad provides added comfort and stability and is machine washable for easy maintenance.