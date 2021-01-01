Sectional Sofa With Two Pillows, U-shape Upholstered Couch With Modern Elegant Velvet
Description
Features:?Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high density sponge and serpentine spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position.Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family comfortable sitting experience.?Sturdy structure: Constructed with hardwood frame, the sofa is durable to provide long term service time. The sofa chair is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 225 lbs/seat. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness.?Modern U-shaped sectional sofa set, comes with a sofa and two free pillows. Fashionable with high quality velvet upholstery.?The upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft velvet can be arranged in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces and used with other furniture's. Enjoy stretching your legs up to 60" worth of leg room for ultimate relaxation.Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: U-ShapedOrientation: SymmetricalDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Number of Pieces: 3Seating Capacity: 4Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: PurpleSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: SpongeSeat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDF;Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: SpongeBack Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: PlasticLeg Material Details: Leg Color: WhiteArm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Cushion backStorage Space Included: NoStorage Location: Console: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: SeatToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: UV/Fade Resistant;Scratch Resistant;Tear ResistantProduct Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersWeight Capacity: 1000Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu.ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernJoinery: Mortise & TenonCurved Corner: NoSofa Component Included: NoNumber of sofa components included: Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoWeight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: WaterproofLicense Product: NoSpefications:TAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restrict