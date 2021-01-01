Sectional Sofa With Storage

This section sofa includes 1*loveseat sofa and 1*recliner with storage function, the direction can be reversed. There is a pull-out bed at the bottom for rest, which can easily become a full-size sleeper, providing extra sleeping space.It is covered with polyester fabric and filled with foam to increase comfort.The frame is made of eucalyptus and plywood, which has good stability and durability and strong load-bearing capacity.The appearance is modern and fashionable, and the surface of the armrests are all inlaid with copper nails, which can well decorate your room. Fabric: Gray Polyester Blend