Sectional Sofa Set Morden Style Couch Furniture Upholstered Sectional Armchair, Loveseat and Three Seat for Home or Office (2+3 Seat)

▲Feature: ✔Complete sofa set includes 1 three seater sofa, 1 loveseat and 1 sofa chair perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. While the rectangular-shaped arms round out the design with a Hint of Mid Century Style，adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set. ✔Comfortable seat cushion: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. ✔Solid and Durable: wood frame and durable legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 250lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time. ✔Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces. ▲Product Details: Weight & Dimensions Overall Dimension: 76.38" (W) * 28" (D) * 34.25" (H) Detail Dimension: Please refer to the image Weight Capacity: 250 lbs/seat (113.4kg) Assembly Required: About 1Hours Package Information Dimensions (inch)--Actual Weight (lbs)--Net Weight (lbs) ① 50’’L*25’’W* 23’’H--83.78--78.26 ② 66’’L*25’’W* 19’’H--93.7----84.88 Specification Material: Velvet Fabric Cover+Wood Frame+ Sinuous Springs+Sponge + Plastic Legs Seat Construction: Plywood+Sinuous Springs+Sponge Set Includes: Loveseat + Three-Seat Sofa Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: 1 Year Notes 1.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error 2.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display ▲Q&A Q: Can the sofa cover be removable? A: Yes, all the cushion covers can be removed to wash.