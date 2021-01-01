Sectional Futon 3-Seat Sofa Set,Velvet Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Bed,Modern 3-Seat Couch/Loveseat/Armchair Sofa,Freely Configurable Furniture Sets for Home and Office(2+3 seat)

You can freely choose the type of seats:Three seater sofa,loveseat or armchair,which perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. Comfortable seat cushion:Fine velvet material,seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated,and easily regain their shape when you rise. Solid And Durable:Wood frame and durable legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 250lbs/seat,added stability and durability,can be used for a long time. Modern Modular Sectional:Upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces. ▲Product Details: Weight & Dimensions Overall Dimension:76.38" (L) * 28" (W) *34.25" (H) Detail Dimension:Please refer to the image Package Dimension:50"L*25"W* 23"H;66"L*25"W* 19"H Package Weight (lb):83.78;93.7 Product Weight (lb):78.26;84.88 Weight Capacity:250 lbs (113.4 kg) Assembly Required:About 60 Minutes Specifications Upholstery Material:Velvet Frame Material:Plywood Seat Construction:Sinuous Springs+Sponge Leg Material:Plastic Removable Backrest:Yes Removable Backrest Cover:Yes Removable Cushion:No Removable Cushion Coverl:No Set Includes:Loveseat+Three Seat Sofa Country of Origin:Vietnam Product Warranty:1 Year Notes Manual measurement has been used,there may be some reasonable error. All the pictures are taken by actual samples,slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.