Jen's Pirate Booty Secrets Shorts in Mustard. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Jen's Pirate Booty Secrets Shorts in Mustard. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 100% cotton. Made in Mexico. Hand wash. Button fly. Detachable waist tie with D-ring closure. Side seam and back slip pockets. Lightweight linen fabric. Shorts measure approx 11.5 in length. JENS-WF27. DSUM21-J24. Jens Pirate Booty embodies the true meaning of gypsies, free-spirited individuals with nomadic or unconventional lifestyles. Founder Jen Rossi, buyer for the popular Southern California boutique Planet Blue, has traveled the world gathering bits and pieces of different cultures, weaving them into her very own personal style: part gypsy, part boho, part pirate. The result? Carefree pieces that are as spontaneous and fun as the lives we lead.