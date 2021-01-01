Second Grade Level Unlocked Gamer First Day Of School Gaming T-Shirt

2nd Grade Level Unlocked! Say Hello Second Grade in style. First day of school for elementary school Girl/Boy student from Mom to son/daughter & kids, child, teen, youth, Teachers, adults, friends & students. a must have on the back to school supply list 2nd Grade Team Rocks! Makes a perfect back-to-school present for her, parents, teachers, for a celebration party and great for any 2021 2022 student. Second Grade Level Unlocked Gamer First Day Of School Gaming. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem