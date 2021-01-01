Sebastian 1-Light 7.5" Semi Flush Mount

Perfect for the bathroom, living room, or entryway, this sleek 1-Light 7.5" Semi-Flush Mount brightens up your space in style. Crafted from metal in a versatile solid finish, this fixture features a circular canopy and a clean-lined download that is not compatible with sloped ceilings. Aspherical frosted glass shade adds a touch of mid-century modern appeal and comes in a variety of colors that best suit your design preferences. Plus, compatible medium-base bulbs up to 60W (not included) sit inside to shine light downward. Fixture Finish: Black, Shade Color: Black