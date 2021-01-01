From trask
Trask Seaton
Advertisement
Create a top-notch sophisticated look with the Trask Seaton penny loafer. Premium leather upper features a metal bit detail at the vamp. Easy slip-on design. Genuine handsewn construction with artisan-stitched detail. Leather lining feels great against the foot. Foam-cushioned footbed with a leather-covered insole. Stacked leather heel with half rubber top lift. Buffed leather outsole with rubber insets for traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.