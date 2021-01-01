CalyxInteriors Seaside Gray Cordless Light-Filtering Bamboo Woven Roman Shade 32 in. W x 74 in. L

Add style and tranquility to your room with Seaside Bamboo Shades. The Seaside collection adds a coastal vibe without overwhelming your room's overall style. The cordless lift is simple to lift and lower and is comprised of a unique system that can be shifted left and right slightly to level the shade. Note that due to the natural weave that this shade is not meant to offer complete privacy. Installation: Mounting hardware and instructions are included. Double check your size, if the width especially is too large or small it just won't look right. This is why we offer a plethora of sizes. Design Tips: For most applications we recommend an inside mounted shade, especially if you have decorative molding around your window. However, an outside mounted shade may be preferred to make a window look larger or to place on a door or in front of a sliding glass door. Drapery may be added to add greater light control and provide color. Color: Seaside Gray.