SENSI STUDIO Seashell Clutch in Nude. SENSI STUDIO Seashell Clutch in Nude. Toquilla straw exterior with cotton lining. Top zipper closure. Puka shell accents. Measures approx 11 W x 7 H x 2.5 D. Made in Ecuador. SENR-WY23. 1491. SENSI STUDIO was launched in 2010 as a design and product lab. The collections include: genuine panama hats, hand woven handbags, and home products, which are all completely handmade. In 2014, the brand launched a line of Ready to Wear focusing on resort-wear. Their products are all manufactured in Ecuador with an artisanal concept yet current approach and design aesthetic for a fashion savvy clientele. SENSI STUDIO works in a close environment of social responsibility with the artisans and their craft, and their combined efforts create a fine, creative end product option.