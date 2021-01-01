Seascape Cast Currency Sculpture

Advertisement
Stacey Lee Webber's imaginative vignette celebrates the diminutive, detailed works of art you might find in your pocket?coins. Using a jeweler's saw, she hand cut reliefs of ships from her extensive coin collection, reproduced the tiny boats by casting them in bronze, and arranged them in fanciful seascapes that showcase the intricate beauty of numismatic art. Stacey even uses the edges of coins directly to form the waves of her abstract ocean. Each element is mounted with a tiny piece of brass tubing to create the illusion of floating on water. Presented in a porthole-like frame, each nautical composition is one-of-a-kind because the arrangement of Stacey's tiny flotillas is never the same twice. Handmade in Philadelphia.