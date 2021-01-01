GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Black Saucepan with Lid, 2QT

Infused with diamonds, GreenPan's Thermolon Diamond Advanced healthy ceramic nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, so it will never release toxic fumes, even if it's accidentally overheated Metal utensil safe, our most advanced ceramic nonstick coating is diamond-infused for extreme durability, fast heating, and effortless cleanup Featuring a unique texture for crisp browning and easy release, this pan's hard anodized body is scratch-resistant and optimally shaped, offering 25-40% more cooking space than traditional collections Oven and broiler safe to 600°F Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.Durable glass lid for easy food monitoring, oven safe up to 425°F.Durable stainless steel handles allow easy transitions from stovetop to oven.Suitable for all stovetops except induction, Weight: 2.73 Pounds, Manufacturer: GreenPan