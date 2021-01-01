Nautical-inspired, Seaport is a collection of industrial fixtures to create your seaside retreat. Offered in pewter and matte black, the New England style is enhanced by protective cages that shield the otherwise exposed bulbs. Created to suit the needs of many, swivel canopies allow the fixtures to be mounted on sloped ceilings. Ball joints permit a multitude of configurations. Point the metal shade down for directional task lighting or angle it out to fit a low ceiling or tight space. This semi-flush mount is UL approved for use in a bathroom, but also works perfectly in a kitchen, living room, entry, or hallway. Golden Lighting Seaport 4.75-in Pewter Semi-flush Mount Light | 9808-SF PW