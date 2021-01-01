From golden lighting
Golden Lighting Seaport 3-Light Black Track/Semi-Flush Mount Light
Advertisement
Nautical-inspired, Seaport is a collection of industrial fixtures to create your seaside retreat. Offered in pewter and matte black, the New England style is enhanced by protective cages that shield the otherwise exposed bulbs. Created to suit the needs of many, swivel canopies allow the fixtures to be mounted on sloped ceilings. Ball joints permit a multitude of configurations. Point all of the metal shades down for directional task lighting or angle them out to fit a low ceiling or tight space. This 3-light linear semi-flush is damp rated and may be mounted on the wall or ceiling.