Seamless Colorful Autumn Maple Leaf Fall Season Pattern Tote Bag

This cool eye-catching lovely fall leaves seamless design, modern, trendy, stylish, fashionable, it is amazing for thanksgiving and fall lovers, and for anyone who wants to stand out in a crowd. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.