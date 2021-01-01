taiche Seamless Absact Mint and Black Stripes on White Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

green, black, white, mint, pattern, green and black, mint and black, retro, abstract, lines, vectorart, graphic, clean, elegant, artistic, beautiful, concept, creative, multicolored, geometric, 70s, 80s, chaotic, geometrical, line, diagonal, Seamless Absact Mint and Black Stripes on White Pattern is an original nonsymmetrical design of intersecting and overlapping lines. A retro modern geo pattern which is clean elegant and artistic and ideal to gift to oldschool 70s and 80s throwbacks! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only