From 7 for all mankind
7 For All Mankind Seamed Romper in Lavender. - size L (also in XS)
97% cotton 3% spandex. Zip fly with snap button closure. Side slant pockets. Puff sleeve. Pleated detail. Twill fabric. Imported. SEVE-WR10. 7U851495. Every person should own at least 7 pairs of jeans, one for every day of the week. - 7 For All Mankind. Changing the perception of denim from everyday basics to effortless statement pieces, 7 For All Mankind quickly reshaped the industry. Born in Los Angeles, CA, this denim brand gained a vast following for its innovative use of alluring fabrics and prints instantly becoming a favorite amongst Hollywood elite.