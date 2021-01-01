Sealegs Hand Hooked Red/Blue Area Rug
Description
Features:Color: MultiMaterial: 100% PolypropyleneVacuum regularly on "floor" setting, without a beater barClean by blotting with a soft cloth and mild soapRinse well with an outdoor hoseHang until thoroughly dryShould yarn ends appear, trim evenly with rug surface, do not pullA fun underwater scene captures a playful crab and starfish in bright summer colorsMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 100% PolypropyleneConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Looped/HookedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Red/BluePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: BeachyRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly on "floor" setting, without a beater bar. Clean by blotting with a soft cloth and mild soap. Rinse well with an outdoor hose. Hang until thoroughly dry. Should yarn ends appear, trim evenly with rug surface, do not pull.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with mild detergentCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Designer: Designer Type: In-HouseLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Sealegs RugSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): Dimensions:Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight: 3Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Length - End to End: 36Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Manufacturer's defects