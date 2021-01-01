Seal With Hands Crossed Perhaps Cute Seal Dank Meme Premium T-Shirt

Do you love adorable animals. Love kawaii baby seals? Then you'll love this hilarious seal design. Perfect for lovers of aquatic mammals such as seals, sea lions, penguins or other marine animals. Great gift for a friend, mom, dad, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, son or daughter that like seals. This seal animal makes a cool gift for meme lovers. This fat seal has human hands and looks like it is thinking about something important. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.